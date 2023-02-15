U.S. NIH starts trial for Shionogi’s COVID-19 pill

, ,
NIH

U.S. NIH starts trial for Shionogi’s COVID-19 pill

Feb 15 (Reuters) – The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Wednesday that it had started a clinical trial to evaluate Japan’s Shionogi & Co. Ltd.’s (4507.T) experimental oral antiviral drug to treat COVID-19.

The drug, S-217622 or ensitrelvir, will be tested in adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19. It is already approved for emergency use in Japan.

Ensitrelvir is an oral antiviral agent taken once daily for five days to suppress replication of the virus.

The trial will enroll about 1,500 people from different sites across the world, the government health organization said in a statement.

Reporting by Mariam E Sunny; Editing by Anil D’Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Depression Psychedelic for depression moves forward on positive Phase IIa data
Pfizer BioNTech Pfizer, BioNTech start COVID-flu combination vaccine study
FDA Positive Data Back Blueprint’s Bid for sNDA in Systemic Mastocytosis
Roche Roche failure leaves industry reassessing Alzheimer's space
Sanofi Sanofi trial failure halts work on breast cancer treatment amcenestrant
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Madrigal NASH drug meets goals in much-awaited trial, shares surge
FDA U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy
Zynerba Zynerba delays genetic disorder drug data on enrollment challenge