U.S. posts sharpest weekly rise in COVID-19 deaths since August
(Reuters) – The United States recorded its biggest weekly rise in COVID-19 deaths since August, increasing 32% from the previous week to average about 1,500 people per day, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports.
New cases rose 13% in the week ended Nov. 22, or an average of more than 168,000 per day
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday this Thursday, at least 23 states have announced new restrictions to try to slow the spread of the virus but so far only New Mexico has issued a stay-at-home order.
