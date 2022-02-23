U.S. pregnancy deaths show outsized toll on Black women in pandemic’s first year, report shows

February 23, 2022; 7:35 PM EST

An international data review published last year showed that rates of stillbirth and maternal deaths rose by around a third during the COVID-19 pandemic, with pregnancy outcomes worsening overall for both babies and mothers worldwide.

Pooling data from 40 studies across 17 countries, that review had found that lockdowns, disruption to maternity services, and fear of attending healthcare facilities all added to pregnancy risks, leading to generally worse results for women and infants.

