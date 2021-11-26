https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/U.S.-President-Biden-says-not-considering-new-vaccine-mandates-Reuters-11-26-21.jpeg 183 276 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-11-26 19:19:002021-11-26 23:24:00U.S. President Biden says not considering new vaccine mandates
U.S. President Biden says not considering new vaccine mandates
November 26, 2021; 3:42 PM EST
NANTUCKET, Mass, Nov 26 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday his administration was not considering new vaccine mandates following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, which led to travel bans from that country and seven other nations.
“We don’t know a lot about the variant except that is of great concern,” Biden told reporters. “I decided that we are going to be cautious.”
