U.S. President Biden says not considering new vaccine mandates

NANTUCKET, Mass, Nov 26 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday his administration was not considering new vaccine mandates following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, which led to travel bans from that country and seven other nations.

“We don’t know a lot about the variant except that is of great concern,” Biden told reporters. “I decided that we are going to be cautious.”

Reporting Nandita Bose; Writing by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-president-biden-says-not-considering-new-vaccine-mandates-2021-11-26