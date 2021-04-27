https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/JJ-likely-to-seek-EU-approval-for-COVID-19-vaccine-in-February-lawmaker-Reuters-1-13-21.jpeg 229 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys 2021-04-27 11:11:08 2021-04-27 12:20:44 U.S. probing two new blood clot cases after administration of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine