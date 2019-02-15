Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Oncology > Blood Cancers > Leukemia > U.S. proposes Medicare coverage for CAR-T cancer therapies
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

U.S. proposes Medicare coverage for CAR-T cancer therapies

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, February 15th, 2019

 

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on Friday proposed Medicare coverage of approved CAR-T cell therapies that use the patient’s immune system to fight cancer.

The proposal would require Medicare to cover the therapy nationwide when it is offered in a CMS-approved registry or clinical study, in which patients are monitored for at least two years post-treatment, CMS said.

The evidence from these studies and registries would help the agency identify the patients that benefit from CAR-T cell therapies.

“Today’s proposed coverage decision would improve access to this therapy while deepening CMS’s understanding of how patients in Medicare respond to it,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement.

Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, known as CAR-T, harnesses the body’s own immune cells to recognize and attack malignant cells.

Approved CAR-T therapies include Novartis AG’s Kymriah treatment for leukemia and Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Yescarta.

 

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

 
 
Reuters source:
 
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-healthcare/u-s-proposes-medicare-coverage-for-car-t-cancer-therapies-idUSKCN1Q41QX

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

February 2019 Focus: Agenda 2019, Top 10 Pipelines To Watch, Value Of Pharmaceuticals, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC