U.S. ramps up youth vaccinations as school year kicks off

August 27, 2021; 1:05 PM EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) – Half of children aged 12 to 17 have received at least their first vaccination dose against COVID-19, and that age group has the fastest growth rate in vaccinations, the White House said on Friday.

The announcement comes as children across the United States begin a new school year and vaccinations in general are at an eight-week high, with 1.1 million doses on Thursday which was the highest single-day total of vaccinations since July 3.

“We have now hit a major milestone in our effort to vaccinate adolescents, 50% of 12-to-17-year-olds now have at least their first shot,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.

“And in fact, the vaccination rate among adolescents is growing faster than any other age group,” he added.

