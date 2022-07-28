U.S. says insurers must still cover birth control after Supreme Court abortion ruling

By Daniel Wiessner

July 28 (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Thursday warned U.S. businesses and health insurance providers that limiting coverage of contraceptives, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, would violate federal law.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidance clarifying that the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare, requires insurance plans to provide free birth control and family-planning counseling to insured individuals and their dependents.

HHS, joined by the U.S. Department of Labor, said it has seen an increase in complaints from women who have been denied coverage for different forms of birth control since the Supreme Court’s June ruling.

“With abortion care under attack, it is critical that we ensure birth control is accessible nationwide and that employers and insurers follow the law and provide coverage for it with no additional cost,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

The Supreme Court last month overturned its landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which had established a legal right to obtain an abortion. read more

About half of U.S. states have banned or limited or are expected to ban or curtail abortions as a result of the ruling, and some may also move to restrict access to birth control. read more

HHS in the guidance issued on Thursday said insurance providers must continue providing coverage for contraceptives even in states that ban them.