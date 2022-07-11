U.S. secures 3.2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine

July 11 (Reuters) – The U.S. government has secured 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc (NVAX.O), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the company said.

The vaccine has not yet been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Advisers to agency last month voted to recommend that the FDA authorize the shot for use in adults. read more

Novavax is expected to complete all necessary quality testing in the next few weeks, which would support final release of the shots, HHS said.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

