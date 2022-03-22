U.S. Senate to vote this spring on lowering insulin prices – Senator Schumer

March 22, 2022; 3:31 PM EDT

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he intends to hold votes this spring on a bill that would cap the cost of insulin, a life-sustaining diabetes drug.

The legislation would place a $35 monthly cap on what patients pay for insulin, Schumer said, and would be paired with another emerging bipartisan plan to drive down the price “in a more comprehensive way, including having the uninsured protected,” Schumer told reporters.

A Type 1 diabetes advocate from the United States shows lower cost insulin bought at a Canadian pharmacy in London, Ontario, Canada June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

The Democratic leader added that he is working to place the legislation on the floor of the full Senate following a recess that ends in late April.

