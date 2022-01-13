U.S. to send 1,000 military health workers, free masks to fight COVID-19

January 13, 2022; 10:47 AM EST (Updated 12:32 PM EST)

Biden also announced that he will direct the U.S. government to procure an additional 500 million COVID-19 tests to help meet surging demand across the country. The order comes on top of another 500 million tests that the White House pledged would be available to Americans in January.

The president also said the administration next week will announce it will make high quality masks available for free. He noted about a third of Americans report they do not wear a mask.

Biden’s administration has deployed federal surge teams since July to battle COVID-19. In December, Biden directed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to ready another 1,000 medical forces and sent more than 100 federal medical personnel to Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Some states’ hospitals are at or near capacity.

New Jersey, for example, had 6,089 COVID patients in hospital on Wednesday. That compares with a state record of 8,270 on April 15, 2020.

About 73% of the hospital beds in the state are filled and 53% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied. In Rhode Island, 86% of all hospital beds are filled and 90% of ICU beds.

There were 133,871 people hospitalized with COVID in the United States on average over the past week, the tally showed.

The increase has strained health systems and forced several states to postpone elective surgeries.

Omicron not only drives up case loads but also has sidelined staff hit by their own COVID infections or exposures to the virus. read more

Several states have already declared emergencies to loosen regulations and free up funding to cope with the surge.

To date, 847,664 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States among 63,268,225 reported total cases as the outbreak enters its third year.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Additional reporting and writing by Nandita Bose and Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Heather Timmons, Howard Goller and Bill Berkrot

