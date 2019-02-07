U.S. sues to block Philadelphia safe drug-injection site
(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday said it had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a nonprofit in Philadelphia from opening what could become the nation’s first supervised drug-injection site in an effort aimed at addressing opioid abuse.
