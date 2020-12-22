https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/U.S.-sues-Walmart-with-allegations-its-pharmacies-helped-fuel-opioid-crisis-Reuters-12-22-20.jpeg 240 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-12-22 14:28:322020-12-22 15:09:47U.S. sues Walmart with allegations its pharmacies helped fuel opioid crisis
U.S. sues Walmart with allegations its pharmacies helped fuel opioid crisis
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department sued Walmart Inc on Tuesday, accusing the retailer of fueling the opioid crisis in the United States and ignoring warning signs from its pharmacists, according to a court filing.
The retailer’s shares fell about 2% following the news.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware, accused Walmart of failing to take its gatekeeping duties as a pharmacy seriously.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-walmart-lawsuit/u-s-sues-walmart-with-allegations-its-pharmacies-helped-fuel-opioid-crisis-idUSKBN28W2B4