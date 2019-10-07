WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Acorda Therapeutics Inc’s appeal of a lower court ruling that allowed generic versions of its multiple sclerosis treatment Ampyra and caused the drug’s sales to plummet.

The justices refused to review a September 2018 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to cancel Acorda’s patents covering Ampyra, a ruling the Ardsley, New York-based company and the pharmaceutical industry portrayed as a threat to innovation and bad for patients. The court’s action came on the first day of its new term.

According to Acorda, Ampyra was the first drug approved to improve walking in people with multiple sclerosis, an incurable and potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord that can lead to symptoms including pain, visual impairments and difficulty walking.