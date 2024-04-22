https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Supreme-Court.jpg 450 678 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-22 10:11:042024-04-22 10:20:16U.S. Supreme Court rejects Vanda Pharmaceuticals case over sleep-drug patents
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Vanda Pharmaceuticals case over sleep-drug patents
WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA.O) to revive patents for its sleep-disorder drug Hetlioz that were previously declared invalid in a dispute with generic drugmakers Teva (TEVA.TA) and Apotex.
The justices turned away Vanda’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling against the company, which in 2018 had sued Teva and Apotex in Delaware for patent infringement after they applied to make generic versions of Vanda’s Hetlioz, a circadian-rhythm drug used to treat rare sleep disorders.