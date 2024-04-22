U.S. Supreme Court rejects Vanda Pharmaceuticals case over sleep-drug patents

In the case, the Supreme Court declined a chance to consider for the first time since 2007 when a patent can be invalidated as “obvious” based on earlier publications describing the same invention.

Washington-based Vanda earned more than $100 million from sales of Hetlioz in 2023, according to a company report.

U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly ruled against Vanda and cleared a hurdle for the generics in 2022. Connolly found Vanda’s patents invalid based on clinical trial results, U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance and other documents that, when combined, would have made the patented inventions obvious to a scientist in the field.

The patent-focused U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld the decision in 2023. Vanda asked the Supreme Court in January to hear its appeal.

Vanda told the justices that the Federal Circuit has “charted its own course” and adopted a lower standard than the Supreme Court mandated for determining obviousness.