U.S. to donate an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccines have already landed in 100 countries, Biden said, adding he would announce additional commitments on Wednesday at the U.S.-hosted global COVID-19 summit.

The United States is pushing global leaders to endorse its targets for ending the COVID-19 pandemic, including ensuring 70% of the world’s population is vaccinated by this time in 2022, according to a draft U.S. document viewed by Reuters.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated on Tuesday in a speech to the UNGA that China aims to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world by the end of the year. read more

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi were critical of plans by rich countries to provide booster shots when so many people in the developing world are unvaccinated.

“Rich countries hoard life-saving vaccines, while poor nations wait for a trickle,” Duterte said in his address to the General Assembly. “They now talk of booster shots, while developing countries consider half-doses just to get by.

“This is shocking beyond belief,” he said, stressing the pandemic will not end unless the virus is defeated everywhere.

Speaking to the Asia Society think tank, Marsudi emphasized restrictions on the export of materials to make vaccines must end, saying “access to safe and affordable vaccines is critical.”

U.S. regulators could authorize a booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for older and some high-risk Americans this week, in time for the government to roll them out by Friday.