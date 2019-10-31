Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > E-Cigarettes > Vaping > Vaping Deaths > U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 37, cases of illness to 1,888
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 37, cases of illness to 1,888

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, October 31st, 2019

 

(Reuters) – U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 1,888 confirmed and probable cases and 3 more deaths from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the total death toll to 37.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,604 cases and 34 deaths from the illness and said the number of reported cases in the epidemic appears to be leveling off or declining.

However, the CDC said last week it was too early to say whether the outbreak had peaked.

 

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-vaping-cdc/u-s-vaping-related-deaths-rise-to-37-cases-of-illness-to-1888-idUSKBN1XA2BG

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

October 2019 Focus: Top 50 Company Profiles & Financials, Outcomes Creativity Index, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC