UK to offer COVID booster to all adults from September

By Natalie Grover

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) – All adults in the United Kingdom will be offered a COVID-19 booster starting from September, health officials said, hours after the country became the first in the world to approve an Omicron-adapted shot.

The preference is to deploy what is known as a bivalent vaccine that targets both the original virus and the Omicron variant through the autumn campaign, but that will depend on the UK health regulator (MHRA) approving such shots and the state of vaccine supplies.

Previously, the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) had advised boosters should be given to over 50s, individuals in clinical risk groups, frontline workers and care-home staff ahead of the winter, when respiratory viruses are typically at their peak.

Around 26 million people in Britain are estimated to be eligible for an autumn COVID-19 booster having had at least two COVID vaccine doses already, a UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) spokesperson said.