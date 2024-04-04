UK watchdog says Theramex-Viatris deal raises competition concerns

April 4 (Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog said Theramex’s purchase of European rights to two of Viatris’ (VTRS.O) women’s healthcare products ranges could lead to higher prices and fewer options for hormone replacement therapies (HRT).
 
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its phase 1 probe found the deal could reduce options in an already concentrated HRT market, lead to price hikes and pose a threat to entry of new products.
 
Drugmaker Viatris in October agreed to sell its UK and European rights to Duphaston and Femoston product ranges to Theramex, one of the largest suppliers in the HRT market in the UK.
 
HRT is used to help menopause symptoms, by replacing oestrogen and progesterone hormones that fall to low levels as one approaches menopause.
 

