UK watchdog says Theramex-Viatris deal raises competition concerns

April 4 (Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog said Theramex’s purchase of European rights to two of Viatris’ (VTRS.O) women’s healthcare products ranges could lead to higher prices and fewer options for hormone replacement therapies (HRT).

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its phase 1 probe found the deal could reduce options in an already concentrated HRT market, lead to price hikes and pose a threat to entry of new products.