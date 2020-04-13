Understanding Physician Engagements in a COVID-19 Impacted World

How is COVID-19 impacting physicians’ practices and what does that mean for your business? AbelsonTaylor’s webinar answers these questions via a survey of 500 physicians in 9 different specialties about the impact of COVID-19.

April 17, 2020, 11:00 am

April 20, 2020, 11:00 am

AbelsonTaylor findings identified critical issues such as:

New physician challenges with patient care and communication

How physicians are adapting real-time to unprecedented patient interactions via telemedicine and virtual visits

How prescribing habits have changed among treatments such as immunosuppressive agents

Physician needs from their pharmaceutical partners during this unique time

The AbelsonTaylor webinar explores how COVID-19 and social distancing are impacting the future of healthcare delivery and HCP communications

Who should attend:

Pharma marketers

Biotech marketers

Medical device marketers

AbelsonTaylor believes this webinar will offer new insights that can help you navigate your teams in a truly unique business landscape, and they look forward to you joining them!

About AbelsonTaylor:

Founded in 1981, AbelsonTaylor, Inc. is one of the largest independently owned health and wellness agencies in the world, located in Chicago, Illinois. AbelsonTaylor provides brand building and communications aimed at healthcare professionals (HCP), patients (DTP), and consumers (DTC) for clients across the globe in the biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, and medical device industries.