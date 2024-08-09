Understanding the message

Med Ad News spoke with Andrew Bast, chief strategy officer of Greater Than One, about the critical importance of health literacy for patients, brands, and marketers.

Andrew Bast: Health literacy is just an ongoing persistent challenge in this space. It’s only becoming more so with more information, new approaches, different modalities, and of course, different technologies. When you start thinking about health literacy being a combination of essentially three or four different drivers, the ability to read, understand, and recall being one of them, the ability to communicate and decide being a second one, how to navigate the healthcare system which, let’s be honest, is rarely designed for the patients themselves, and it becomes even more so more of an issue with rare disease because, obviously, the healthcare system is designed for population level diseases, and rare disease tends to get lost in that equation, and then lastly, one’s own personal health knowledge and beliefs and behavior cycles.

If you take a look at those four areas, all of them are affected by advances in technology, the addition of more information, the more choices, et cetera, which can complicate health literacy. What can be designed to help improve one or two or even all four domains on health literacy may actually he subject to challenge or complications as a result. There are some improvements that I see that are very, very helpful. Just take a look at how far glucose monitors have come over the years, and they have steadily improved. First it was just telling you a number at a particular point in time and it needed to have a patient understand what that number was telling, putting it into context, and relying on the patient to understand how to adjudicate that information and take a course of action. It’s now evolved to the point where you’re beginning to see where these numbers are trending. Are your numbers improving or declining? You can see what is happening. Instead of one point in time, you can actually now see a trend that can better inform the action to take, and it’s now even getting to a point where when you partnered up with an insulin pump, it can actually dose on your behalf, and actually it takes the understanding out of the equation. It takes the patient factor out and it allows for the therapeutic intervention to happen. It allows the patient to essentially, instead of having the disease at the forefront, move the disease into the background, or at least the management of the disease into the background. Those are the different areas of improvements but also challenges that I’m seeing some health technology play. We’re also seeing areas of improvement around artificial intelligence, so the ability to recognize and spot patterns, and particularly, the opportunity to truly identify at-risk populations like we’ve seen with Parkinson’s disease and the like. The ability to recognize someone at risk is an opportunity for a therapeutic intervention – whether that is with pharmacologic, whether that is through lifestyle and diet, whether that is through other means. Being able to get ahead of it as early as possible helps, but it doesn’t address the fact that they still need to understand how to communicate with the healthcare professional and how to even navigate the healthcare system. They may not know who they need to see. That is actually one of those areas that I’d like to see more improvement on. We’re getting information. That information is now getting translated in a tighter form, but we still have to go the extra mile, and this is when some of the regulatory restrictions might get in the way. What does this mean, what does this information mean, and what should I do about it? Those two aspects still have to get answered with improvement in health technology. What does it mean and what should I do about it?

MedAdNews: What degree of awareness currently exists in brand corner offices regarding the health literacy challenge?

Bast: Nowhere near enough. I think there’s a very good reason for it. One, of course, is that a very conservative view of the regulatory environment is that we can’t necessarily make that diagnostic declaration or we can’t make that prognostic declaration because we don’t have the indication for it; we don’t have approval for it. I get it. I totally understand it. If you’re just serving up information without answering, “What does it mean?” or “What should I do about it?” Relying on other actors in the healthcare system to do it for you creates a barrier. It’s okay to be able to push for more engagement with the healthcare professional, but again, coming back to the person’s belief system and behavior patterns – and look, I’m a man, all of us are males of a certain age, we already tend to be somewhat withdrawn from talking to a doctor. It’s part of our nature that, “Oh, it’s not bad” or “I’ll get through it” or “It’s not serious enough.” I’m being stereotypical, but it’s a belief system that is an impediment. Just giving me more data, more numbers, more information doesn’t actually help enough if I’m not prompted or nudged into taking action. That’s why the alerts that we’re starting to see with glucose monitors are so helpful. One of the real challenges that I actually spend a lot of time talking about with our clients is, information is great when it actually helps create a smaller list of choices to make, but when you are talking health care, creating a smaller, more finite set of choices to make, which is a big issue already when you have cognitive overload in some of these disease states, we need to be much more assertive about the action to take. It’s not about the choices to make. It must be about the action to take. We should be singular and declarative about that. That would be where I would spend a lot of time in the brand managers’ offices saying, “This is what we have to get to. It’s not about the choices to make. It’s about the action to take.” Health technology will help a great deal in being able to do that but only if we can get to the point where we are very declarative about the action to take.

MedAdNews: Are there particular brands or disease states, aside from the glucose monitor, that you think are doing a particularly good job of making that determination and making it clear to patients what action it is they ought to take?

Bast: I’m definitely seeing a lot of improvements in the neurology and the cardiovascular space. I’ll be honest, diabetes has been a shining light in this just because it is a mass chronic disease. With the population that actually has a behavioral origin concern, specifically type 2 diabetes is a disease of behavioral origin. It’s one thing to actually talk about managing the disease and the therapy, it’s another thing to actually make sure that the patient is taking the right actions on diet, lifestyle, therapeutic intervention, and so on. I’m seeing neurology – so epilepsy, Parkinson’s, cardiovascular, we’re seeing some areas around stroke – is beginning to really come to bear. I’m seeing a lot of improvements, and that’s also because of the emergence of AI. When I see stroke in particular, time is of the essence. You cannot monkey around. This has to be so obvious. The FAST system, F-A-S-T, that was put in place, while that helps, it has to be even more declarative and say, “This is a stroke and not…” so the definitiveness, the clarity, has to be communicated singularly, and, “You must go to the ER. You must right now.” I’m seeing some improvements there. The AI ability to detect a stroke helps a great deal. We’re trying to ask patients, the population, to remember FAST and the acronym of what it stands for. If I said it to you right now, what does FAST stand for? What do you think it means? How important is it for us to have you, the population, and particularly those at risk, understand the acronym, the four elements of that acronym and what it means, versus the ability to declare to you, “You are having a stroke, or you are not,” a very definitive resolution, and, “If you’re having a stroke, get your butt to the ER.” Which is more important – understanding creating education around FAST or being very decisive about whether it is a stroke?

MedAdNews: The second, clearly.

Bast: Right? Being able to see that kind of emergence happening out of technology, it’s wonderful to see. I’d love to get that, certainly, into every acute situation, but stroke being one of them, I’d absolutely love to see all of that. Again, it’s not about choices. I’m tired of arguing choices to take – or make – when we should be in the business of telling consumers on the actions to take.

MedAdNews: The most complex therapy I can think of is CAR-T treatment for lymphomas and blood cancers. That makes me wonder, how much does the patient really have to know in a scenario like that? Health literacy of course is critical, but to what degree does the brand manager for a CAR-T therapy have to communicate the real nuts and bolts of what CAR T is to patients?

Bast: That’s correct. To me, I would reverse engineer from where I’d want to go with outcomes. If we want to create the best environment for outcomes, is it a case of having the patient understand the therapy and how it works and its MOA? Is it about being able to have an effective dialog with his or her oncologist? Is it about to be able to have agency in navigating a very complicated healthcare system, not the least of which can be reimbursement? For me, I would back up on saying, “Here’s the best outcomes I’m trying to achieve, and I want to create an environment that allows to do that.” Health literacy, in that case, would be what are the biggest barriers standing in the way? If it’s not education on the CAR-T MOA, which is important with the higher health-literate patient maybe, a higher health functioning patient, but generally, I can find two or three other barriers of more significance that would be on my continuing with health literacy more pressing that needs to be dealt with. That would be, how do we communicate better with an oncologist, and how to navigate the healthcare system including the reimbursement environment?

MedAdNews: So, don’t necessarily get caught up in the mechanics of the treatment itself but in supporting whatever pathway the patient needs to take in order to get treatment and pay for it.

Bast: To create an environment for the best possible outcomes. When we approach health literacy, that should be our goal – how can we create the best environment for optimal outcomes?

MedAdNews: What technological tools do you see out there in development right now that might have the capacity to significantly improve the health literacy of patients over the next three to five years?

Bast: Patterns and algorithms that are being made possible by AI are helping in that whole actions-to-take space, because what ends up happening is instead of having to validate each and every device, each and every technique, we can actually create a base compendium of known science. When we are able to detect patterns and algorithms and take a retrospective look at population health, we can say, “These patterns or this algorithm is associated with significant increased risk of X.” Let’s say an event. Let’s say a particular cardiovascular event. If that’s already known science, then why does a device manufacturer or a technology play have to go through all of the hoops again to validate that? That’s already proven science. So concentrate greater efforts on developing the pattern and algorithm and lean on the proven science to get better at, “This means X. You must do Y.” I believe so much in the promise of AI to get us to that place – we’re seeing pattern recognition, we’re seeing algorithm development, we’re seeing it in pregnancy complications – so prenatal complications; there’s so much that can go wrong in a pregnancy, and so being able to detect patterns or algorithms associated with pregnancy complications to intervene in advance, preeclampsia for example, that’s wonderful. Instead of waiting for an event to happen, the more that we can get into, not just protect, not even just prevent, but ideally preempt. That’s the promise. I can’t wait for all of us to get there.

MedAdNews: Where else do you feel industry needs to progress in order to improve patient health literacy and outcomes?

Bast: Just building our understanding of human behavior and integrating that knowledge into our messaging. We’re all people. We all make decisions. We all have different life experiences, different knowledge bases, different value systems. Why is our industry not leaning harder on human behavior, and at the very least, using technology as a means to influence health literacy and particularly that fourth domain of health literacy, which is beliefs, behaviors, and values? We have mothers and fathers. Our parents know us. They know how they get us to act. Some cases it is through coaching. Some cases it’s through stern declarations. Some cases it might be through some sort of reinforcement [actions] as to the right behavior patterns. If we know that’s effective on raising children to grow into responsible adults, why do we then say once we reach adulthood that we actually give up on trying to encourage positive healthy behaviors, beliefs, and values, particularly when they contribute so much to successful outcome when we suffer from a disease? That would be the one area that we just don’t talk enough about in our industry. We just don’t