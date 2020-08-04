uniQure Begins First AAV Gene Therapy Trial for Huntington’s Disease

uniQure Begins First-in-Human Gene Therapy Trials for Huntington’s Disease

Gene therapy pioneer uniQure launched the first-in-human adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy clinical trial for Huntington’s disease. In June, it dosed its first two patients using a novel therapeutic, AMT-130, delivered directly to the brain. Initial readouts are expected in a year’s time.

Huntington’s disease is a hereditary disease that affects approximately 70,000 people in the U.S. and Europe. It manifests in the loss of muscle coordination, behavioral abnormalities and progressive physical and cognitive decline. The condition is caused by a single genetic mutation that causes the CAG trinucleotide in exon 1 of a multifunctional gene coding the huntingtin protein to expand. As yet, there is no treatment to prevent, delay or ameliorate Huntington’s disease.

“mHTT, the protein produced by the mutated gene, is formed in multiple locations throughout the body, but the brain is especially sensitive to it,” Matt Kapusta, uniQure CEO, told BioSpace. “It manifests deep in the brain, which creates a delivery problem (for therapeutics trying to treat it).”

uniQure used its miQURE™ silencing technology to deliver a therapeutic to suppress the mutant protein and reduce the protein aggregation that contributes to the decline in neuronal function.

AMT-130 uses a non-pathological viral vector to deliver DNA to target cells intraoperatively. For Huntington’s disease, the DNA codes for micro RNA that binds to messenger RNA that codes for the mutated protein, degrading it so the messenger RNA can’t produce the protein. The therapeutic is delivered directly into deep structures with in the brain – the striatum and putamen, where Huntington’s disease manifests – by a catheter the size of a human hair.

“With MRI, you can watch the target structure fill with the therapeutic,” Kapusta said. It then spreads into the cortex. He expects the effects to be durable.

uniQure’s Phase I/II study is designed for a staggered enrollment of a total of 26 patients. Of the first two patients, Kapusta said, “One received the treatment and the other underwent anesthesia and had a small burr hole made in the scalp and then filled with a bone matrix.” In the first cohort of 10 patients, 6 will receive the therapy and 4 will have imitation therapy. After 90 days, a second cohort of 10 patients will receive the treatment and 6 will receive the imitation.