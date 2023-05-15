UniQure to sell royalty interest in blood disorder therapy for up to $400 mln

May 15 (Reuters) – Dutch drug developer uniQure said on Monday it would sell a part of the royalty rights for the world’s most expensive treatment Hemgenix to HealthCare Royalty and Sagard Healthcare for up to $400 million in cash.

Australian drugmaker CSL Ltd had acquired exclusive global rights to Hemgenix in June 2020 from uniQure, which would retain the rights to future milestones totaling up to $1.5 billion and maintain an interest in the therapy’s royalties.

CSL late last year gained the U.S. health regulator’s approval for Hemgenix – a gene therapy used for treating a rare genetic blood clotting disorder – and set its list price at $3.5 million.

