United Therapeutics files litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia’s drug application

Feb 21 (Reuters) – United Therapeutics (UTHR.O), said on Wednesday it has filed a case with the U.S. FDA, alleging that due procedure was not followed in allowing rival Liquidia Corp’s (LQDA.O) application for a blood pressure drug.
 
United Therapeutics alleged that Liquidia skirted long standing FDA rules, precedents, and procedures when it filed its application for an inhaled dry powder of treprostinil, for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
 

