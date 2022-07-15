UnitedHealth CEO says no copay for insulin, other critical drugs from 2023

UnitedHealth CEO says no copay for insulin, other critical drugs from 2023

9:16 AM EDT

July 15 (Reuters) – UnitedHealth Inc (UNH.N) Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty said on Friday that beginning next year there would be no copay or out-of-pocket costs for several critical medicines, including insulin, for fully insured members.

Insulin supplies are pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The news comes amid heightened public scrutiny over soaring prices of the life-saving drug, with the U.S. House of Representatives in March passing a bill that caps monthly out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for those with health insurance.

Other medicines in the list include epinephrine for severe allergic reactions and albuterol for acute asthma attacks, Witty said.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
U.S. FTC fires warning shot at drug middlemen over rebates, fees
Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin cost at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs UnitedHealth Group challenge on Medicare overpayments
Sanofi Sanofi launches global health brand with non-profit treatments
Bipartisan Senate bill aims to lower insulin costs
U.S. Senate Democrats advance deal to lower drug prices
Imagine Pharma Imagine Pharma Unveils Industry-First Generation of Insulin-Producing T1D Islet Cell Population at the American Transplant Congress
Sernova/Evotec cell pouch keeps T1 diabetes patient insulin free for 2 years