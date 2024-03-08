UnitedHealth hack could take months for full recovery

“The amount of disruption suggests they don’t have alternate systems at the ready,” said Chester Wisniewski, a director at the cybersecurity firm Sophos. “It’s been 13, 14 days, and that is already longer than I’d expect for backup systems to be spun up.”

Change processes about 50% of medical claims in the U.S. for around 900,000 physicians, 33,000 pharmacies, 5,500 hospitals and 600 laboratories. About 1 in 3 U.S. patient records are touched by its health technology offerings, making it an attractive target for hackers looking to gain access to a large swathe of healthcare data.

Customers directly impacted may see a fix sooner, “but the back end, it takes a couple months, or upwards of a year,” said Wisniewski, who has tracked such breaches for over 20 years.

A UnitedHealth spokesman said the company was focused on investigating the hack and restoring operations at Change Healthcare.