UnitedHealth hack could take months for full recovery
March 8 (Reuters) – UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N), the largest U.S. health insurer, is likely to need several months to make a full recovery from a cyberattack that has been one of the most disruptive hacks against America’s healthcare infrastructure, security experts said.
Since its Change Healthcare unit was breached on Feb. 21 by a hacking group called ALPHV, also known as “BlackCat”, UnitedHealth has said it is working to restore impacted channels, and that some of its systems are returning to normal. While it has not provided a timeline for full recovery, cybersecurity analysts say that is likely quite far off.