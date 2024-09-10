UnitedHealth to remove AbbVie’s Humira from some US drug reimbursement lists next year

Sept 10 (Reuters) – UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) said on Tuesday it will remove AbbVie’s (ABBV.N) blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira from some of its lists of preferred drugs for reimbursement as of Jan. 1, 2025, and recommend less expensive biosimilar versions of the medicine instead.

UnitedHealth said Amgen’s (AMGN.O) Amjevita will be among the biosimilars covered on its lists for commercial health plans, which are managed by its pharmacy benefits unit, Optum Rx.

Optum is the last of the three largest U.S. pharmacy benefits managers to announce Humira’s exclusion. The three benefits managers together control around 80% of the U.S. prescription drug market.
 
Cigna (CI.N) announced last month that it would remove Humira from some of its lists in 2025, following similar action by CVS Health’s (CVS.N) Caremark unit in April. CVS’s move led more patients to switch to Sandoz’s (SDZ.S) biosimilar version of Humira in three weeks than had switched in the prior 15 months.
 
Cigna has said Boehringer Ingelheim’s Cyltezo, Simlandi from Teva (TEVA.TA) and Alvotech (ALVO.O) and an unbranded version of Sandoz’s Hyrimoz will be covered on its lists in place of Humira next year.
 
Read the full article on Reuters. 

 
