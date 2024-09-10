UnitedHealth to remove AbbVie’s Humira from some US drug reimbursement lists next year

Sept 10 (Reuters) – UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) said on Tuesday it will remove AbbVie’s (ABBV.N) blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira from some of its lists of preferred drugs for reimbursement as of Jan. 1, 2025, and recommend less expensive biosimilar versions of the medicine instead.

UnitedHealth said Amgen’s (AMGN.O) Amjevita will be among the biosimilars covered on its lists for commercial health plans, which are managed by its pharmacy benefits unit, Optum Rx.