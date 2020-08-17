Unity Bio’s Pain Drug Flunks Arthritis Trial

Unity Bio’s Pain Drug Flunks Phase II Arthritis Trial

South San Francisco-based UNITY Biotechnology reported that the 12-week results from its Phase II study of UBX0101 in moderate-to-severe painful osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee failed to show improvement over placebo. As such, they do not plan to continue to progress the drug into pivotal trials and will shift the company’s focus, in the near-term, to ongoing programs for ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases.

UBX0101 is a p53/MDM2 interaction inhibitor. In the Phase II study, 183 patients with moderate to severe painful OA of the knee were split to receive placebo, 0.5 mg, 2.0 mg or 4.0 mg of UBX0101 by way of a single intra-articular injection. The drug was well-tolerated at all doses and the adverse events were consistent with previous reports, with no treatment-related serious AEs and only a single patient discontinued because of an AE, which was an unrelated cardiovascular event. However, at the 12-week readout, there was no statistically significant difference between those receiving the drug and patients receiving the placebo in change of baseline in WOMAC-A, a measurement of pain in OA.

“Osteoarthritis of the knee is a debilitating disease for many individuals,” said Jamie Dananberg, chief medical officer of UNITY. “While we are disappointed in the outcome of the 12-week results of the Phase II study of UBX0101, I would like to acknowledge our team’s hard work and commitment to executing a robust study that has provided clear results.”

Unity plans to complete collection of the trial’s 24-week data, as well as data from the ongoing Phase Ib high-dose, repeat-dose study in the second half of this year. Full data from the Phase II and Ib trials will be presented at a future medical conference.