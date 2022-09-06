Updated COVID boosters ready in U.S. this week, White House says

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) – New COVID-19 boosters aimed at fighting currently circulating variants of the coronavirus will be widely available this week, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday, adding that the vaccine is moving closer to an annual jab, as with flu shots.

By the end of this week, 90% of Americans will live within five miles (8 km) of sites carrying updated vaccines, U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra said at a briefing hosted by the White House.