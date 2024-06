The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Wednesday through Friday to consider and recommend who should get RSV, influenza and COVID-19 vaccines and how strong to make those recommendations.

Although the CDC generally follows the committee’s votes, the final decision rests with the agency’s director.

Last year, GSK’s Arexvy and Pfizer’s Abrysvo went head to head for adults over the age of 60. GSK won two-thirds of the market, mostly due to its contracts with retail pharmacies , including CVS (CVS.N) Moderna received approval for its shot, mRESVIA, for the same age group last month.

Headed into this autumn, GSK has FDA approval to expand use of its vaccine to adults ages 50 to 59, making it the first shot endorsed for that age group.

Pfizer said it submitted data for its shot in adults aged 18 to 59 and hopes to get the expanded approval as early as the fourth quarter.

“Getting to that 50- to 59-year-old population early is pretty meaningful,” said Guggenheim Partners analyst Evan Wang.