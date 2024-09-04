US allows increased production of Takeda’s ADHD drug to address shortage

Sept 4 (Reuters) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has increased the production limit for Takeda Pharmaceutical’s (4502.T) ADHD drug Vyvanse and its generic versions by about 24% to address the medicine’s ongoing shortage in the United States.

The raised production limit follows the Food and Drug Administration’s request in July, the DEA said in a notice on Tuesday.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs have been in short supply for years. The FDA warned of a shortage of Israel-based drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA.TA) Adderall in October 2022, troubled by manufacturing delays.

That led to a spike in demand and subsequent shortage of Takeda’s Vyvanse.