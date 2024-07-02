US awards Moderna $176 million to produce bird flu vaccine

Moderna

July 2 (Reuters) – The U.S. government has awarded $176 million to Moderna (MRNA.O) to advance development of its bird flu vaccine, the company said on Tuesday, as concerns rise over a multi-state outbreak of H5N1 virus in dairy cows and infections of three dairy workers since March.
 
The funds from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will be used to complete late-stage development and testing of a pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccine against H5N1 avian influenza, the company said in a statement.
 
The agreement also includes additional options to prepare and accelerate a response to future public health threats, the company said.

In March, U.S. officials reported the first outbreak of the H5N1 virus in dairy cattle, which has since infected more than 130 herds in 12 states.
 
Scientists are concerned that exposure to the virus in poultry and dairy operations could increase the risk that the virus will mutate and gain the ability to spread easily among people, touching off a pandemic.

 
