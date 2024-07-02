US awards Moderna $176 million to produce bird flu vaccine

July 2 (Reuters) – The U.S. government has awarded $176 million to Moderna (MRNA.O) to advance development of its bird flu vaccine, the company said on Tuesday, as concerns rise over a multi-state outbreak of H5N1 virus in dairy cows and infections of three dairy workers since March.

The funds from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will be used to complete late-stage development and testing of a pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccine against H5N1 avian influenza, the company said in a statement.

The agreement also includes additional options to prepare and accelerate a response to future public health threats, the company said.