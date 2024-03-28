US CDC alerts healthcare providers of increase in meningococcal disease

As of Monday, 143 cases had been reported, compared with 81 cases this time last year, the CDC said. There were 422 cases recorded last year, the highest annual number since 2014.

The increase in infections is mainly attributable to a particular bacterial strain in the meningococcal bacteria group Y.

An infection with this strain had disproportionately affected people aged 30–60 years, African American people, and people with HIV, the agency said, urging healthcare providers to have a “heightened suspicion” for meningococcal disease among these populations.

The agency also warned that patients may present with bloodstream or joint infection and without symptoms typical of meningitis, which include fever, headache, and stiff neck.