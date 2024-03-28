https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/U.S.-says-fully-vaccinated-people-can-gather-with-others-Reuters-3-8-21.jpeg 733 1100 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-03-28 16:20:012024-03-29 09:20:32US CDC alerts healthcare providers of increase in meningococcal disease
US CDC alerts healthcare providers of increase in meningococcal disease
March 28 (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory on Thursday alerting healthcare providers about an increase in invasive meningococcal disease and urging them to ensure necessary vaccinations against the deadly disease.
Meningococcal disease, caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis, is a serious bacterial infection that commonly affects the brain, spinal cord and bloodstream.