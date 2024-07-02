US DOJ drops Viatris unit Mylan from industry-wide antitrust probe

Multiple states have also filed lawsuits against those companies for alleged antitrust behavior.

Formed by the merger of Mylan and Pfizer’s Upjohn business in 2020, Viatris makes generic and branded drugs including erectile dysfunction treatment Viagra.

The investigation against Mylan was related to the pricing and marketing of its generic doxycycline antibiotic that is used to treat bacterial infections such as acne, pneumonia, lyme disease, chlamydia and syphilis.