US DOJ drops Viatris unit Mylan from industry-wide antitrust probe

July 2 (Reuters) – Viatris (VTRS.O) unit Mylan is no longer a subject of the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust investigation into alleged price fixing in the generic drug industry, the parent company said on Tuesday.
 
Mylan and several major drugmakers such as Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) and India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) have been under the DOJ’s scanner for more than eight years over alleged anticompetitive business practices in fixing prices of certain generic drugs.

Multiple states have also filed lawsuits against those companies for alleged antitrust behavior.
 
Formed by the merger of Mylan and Pfizer’s Upjohn business in 2020, Viatris makes generic and branded drugs including erectile dysfunction treatment Viagra.
 
The investigation against Mylan was related to the pricing and marketing of its generic doxycycline antibiotic that is used to treat bacterial infections such as acne, pneumonia, lyme disease, chlamydia and syphilis.
 
