US FDA allows expanded use of Bristol Myers’ cell therapy for blood cancer

April 5 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday allowed the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) and 2seventybio’s cell therapy Abecma in less severely affected patients with a type of blood cancer.

The decision comes after a panel of expert advisers voted in favor of Abecma’s use as an earlier treatment for multiple myeloma, a common form of cancer that affects older adults.

Abecma is already approved in the U.S. to treat patients with multiple myeloma who have received four or more prior lines of treatment.