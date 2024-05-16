US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer

May 16 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted accelerated approval to Amgen’s (AMGN.O) tarlatamab, a targeted immunotherapy for adults in the advanced stages of hard-to-treat small cell lung cancer that has worsened despite chemotherapy.

The drug, marketed under the name Imdelltra, is part of Amgen’s pipeline of bispecific antibodies designed to attach to a cancer cell and an immune cell, bringing them together so that the body’s immune system can kill the cancer.