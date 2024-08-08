US FDA approves Citius’ blood cancer therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Citius Pharmaceuticals’ (CTXR.O) blood cancer therapy, Lymphir, for relapsed patients who have received at least one prior treatment, the company said on Thursday.

The approval comes after the health regulator initially declined to approve the therapy last year, seeking additional product testing data.

Lymphir, Citius’ first approved treatment, is expected to launch within the next five months and is approved for certain adult patients with relapsed cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a group of rare blood cancers that affects the skin.