US FDA approves Guardant Health’s blood-based cancer test

July 29 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Guardant Health’s (GH.O) blood test on Monday to detect a cancer that starts in the colon or rectum.

The test, known as Shield, has been available in the U.S. as a laboratory-developed test since 2022.

Advisers to the FDA voted to approve the blood test in May , with the regulator allowing its use for adults aged 45 years and older.

The FDA approval takes it a step closer to potentially becoming the first test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening to be eligible for Medicare insurance coverage for older adults.

Blood-based tests are more convenient than feces-related tests, such as Exact Sciences’ (EXAS.O), opens new tab Cologuard, for cancer screening.