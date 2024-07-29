US FDA approves Guardant Health’s blood-based cancer test

July 29 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Guardant Health’s (GH.O) blood test on Monday to detect a cancer that starts in the colon or rectum.
 
The test, known as Shield, has been available in the U.S. as a laboratory-developed test since 2022.
 
Advisers to the FDA voted to approve the blood test in May, with the regulator allowing its use for adults aged 45 years and older.
 
The FDA approval takes it a step closer to potentially becoming the first test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening to be eligible for Medicare insurance coverage for older adults.
 
Blood-based tests are more convenient than feces-related tests, such as Exact Sciences’ (EXAS.O), opens new tab Cologuard, for cancer screening.
 

Shield’s approval is the second for a blood-based test for CRC screening in the United States after Epigenomics’ Epi proColon, which was approved in 2016.
 
However, Epi proColon was not selected, opens new tab for Medicare coverage because it did not meet the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) criteria of 74% or more sensitivity.
 
Read the full article on Reuters. 

/by
