US FDA approves ImmunityBio’s bladder cancer therapy

FDA

US FDA approves ImmunityBio’s bladder cancer therapy

April 22 (Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator approved on Monday ImmunityBio’s (IBRX.O) combination therapy to treat a type of bladder cancer, marking an end to the company’s efforts to bring its therapy to the market.
 
The agency’s green light is a shot in the arm for ImmunityBio, which had reiterated doubts in a regulatory filing last month about its ability to remain in business.
 
Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined clearance for the therapy, Anktiva, over deficiencies found during pre-license inspection of the company’s contract manufacturing firms.
 

The therapy works by activating types of disease-fighting white blood cells called natural killer (NK) cells and T-cells to create long-term immunity in the body.
 
ImmunityBio said Anktiva will be available in the U.S. markets by mid-May 2024, but did not respond to a request seeking details on the therapy’s label pricing.
 
The drug is used in combination with the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which is mainly used against tuberculosis, but also as a common treatment for some forms of bladder cancer.
 
The combination aims to treat patients with a form of bladder cancer, which is unresponsive to the vaccine and in which the disease has not spread. This is seen in about 75-85% patients of bladder cancer, the company said.

 

/by
You might also like
FDAFive cell and gene therapy decisions to watch in 2024
FDAUS FDA warns Amazon against sale of unapproved eye drops
Moderna, COVID vaccineU.S. FDA clears additional lots of Moderna’s Covid booster amid shortage
Johnson & JohnsonJ&J expects cancer drugs, medical devices to drive growth in 2023
Johnson & Johnson, BrusselsUS FDA staff flags safety concerns from J&J, Bristol’s CAR-T therapies
ModernaModerna’s combination skin cancer therapy receives FDA’s breakthrough tag
FDABluebird’s $2.8M gene therapy becomes most expensive drug after U.S. approval
FDAMerck’s Keytruda meets main goal in late-stage breast cancer study
Boehringer teams with Ochre Bio in potential $1B deal to develop regenerative...Boehringer IngelheimNovartisReuters HealthNovartis raises guidance after beating Q1 expectations
PharmaLive