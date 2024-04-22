US FDA approves ImmunityBio’s bladder cancer therapy

The therapy works by activating types of disease-fighting white blood cells called natural killer (NK) cells and T-cells to create long-term immunity in the body.

ImmunityBio said Anktiva will be available in the U.S. markets by mid-May 2024, but did not respond to a request seeking details on the therapy’s label pricing.

The drug is used in combination with the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which is mainly used against tuberculosis, but also as a common treatment for some forms of bladder cancer.

The combination aims to treat patients with a form of bladder cancer, which is unresponsive to the vaccine and in which the disease has not spread. This is seen in about 75-85% patients of bladder cancer, the company said.