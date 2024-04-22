https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/FDA-Ad-Com-Comes-Down-Hard-on-Avenues-IV-Tramadol-BioSpace-2-16-22.jpeg 350 625 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-22 22:35:572024-04-23 09:56:57US FDA approves ImmunityBio’s bladder cancer therapy
US FDA approves ImmunityBio’s bladder cancer therapy
April 22 (Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator approved on Monday ImmunityBio’s (IBRX.O) combination therapy to treat a type of bladder cancer, marking an end to the company’s efforts to bring its therapy to the market.
The agency’s green light is a shot in the arm for ImmunityBio, which had reiterated doubts in a regulatory filing last month about its ability to remain in business.
Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined clearance for the therapy, Anktiva, over deficiencies found during pre-license inspection of the company’s contract manufacturing firms.