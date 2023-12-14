US FDA approves Merck’s drug for kidney cancer

FDA

US FDA approves Merck’s drug for kidney cancer

Dec 14 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Merck’s (MRK.N) drug belzutifan for a type of kidney cancer.

The drug, branded as Welireg, is used to treat patients with renal cell carcinoma who have received prior treatment.

Renal cell carcinoma is a disease in which cancer cells are found in the lining of very small tubes in the kidney.

Welireg’s approval is based on data from a late-stage trial, where the drug showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) of patient compared to Novartis’ (NOVN.S) drug, everolimus.

PFS refers to how long a patient lives without the disease getting worse after treatment.

In 2021, the drug was approved for cancers associated with Von Hippel-Lindau Disease, a rare, genetic disorder in which non-cancerous tumors grow in certain parts of the body.

Reporting by Christy Santhosh; Editing by Maju Samuel

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
phosphorus tube Ardelyx nabs FDA approval for first phosphate absorption blocker in CKD
Sanofi Sanofi looks to widen Dupixent use to treat 'smoker's lung' after second trial win
Leqembi US FDA grants standard approval of Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug
Nick Leschly , bluebird 2seventy bio to lay off 40% of workforce
Paxlovid Pfizer's COVID drug data supports use in high-risk patients - FDA staff
Fingerpaint Group Fingerpaint Group acquires PharmaHEALTHLabs
clinical research FDA launches pilot program to develop better rare disease endpoints
FDA FDA braces for looming boom in cell and gene therapy submissions