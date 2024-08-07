US FDA approves Novartis’ kidney disease drug

Aug 7 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Novartis’ (NOVN.S) drug to reduce excess protein in the urine of patients with a type of kidney disease, the health regulator’s website showed on Wednesday.

The drug, Fabhalta, is already approved to treat adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare blood disorder.

With the expanded approval, Novartis’ drug entered the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market and will compete with Swedish drugmaker Calliditas’ (CALTX.ST) Tarpeyo and Travere Therapeutics’ (TVTX.O) Filspari.