US FDA approves Novartis’ kidney disease drug

Aug 7 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Novartis’ (NOVN.S) drug to reduce excess protein in the urine of patients with a type of kidney disease, the health regulator’s website showed on Wednesday.
 
The drug, Fabhalta, is already approved to treat adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare blood disorder.
 
With the expanded approval, Novartis’ drug entered the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market and will compete with Swedish drugmaker Calliditas’ (CALTX.ST) Tarpeyo and Travere Therapeutics’ (TVTX.O) Filspari.
 

IgAN — which mostly affects young adults — occurs when clumps of antibodies are deposited in kidneys, causing inflammation that damages their tiny filtering units.
 
Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan sees the IgAN market valuing at $10 billion over time as more treatments come to market.
 
The FDA’s latest approval was based on a late-stage trial where Fabhalta showed a 43.8% reduction in proteinuria when compared to placebo.
 

