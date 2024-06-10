https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Abbott-profit-sales-beat-estimates-on-vigorous-COVID-test-demand-Reuters-1-26-22.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-10 08:23:112024-06-10 09:02:09US FDA clears Abbott’s continuous glucose monitors for over-the-counter use
US FDA clears Abbott’s continuous glucose monitors for over-the-counter use
June 10 (Reuters) – Abbott (ABT.N) said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its two continuous glucose monitoring systems for over-the-counter use.
One of the devices, known as Lingo, is a consumer biowearable, designed for consumers 18 years and older who are looking to improve their overall health and wellness.
The second device, Libre Rio, is designed for adults with Type 2 diabetes who do not use insulin and typically manage their diabetes through lifestyle modifications.