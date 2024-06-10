US FDA clears Abbott’s continuous glucose monitors for over-the-counter use

June 10 (Reuters) – Abbott (ABT.N) said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its two continuous glucose monitoring systems for over-the-counter use.

One of the devices, known as Lingo, is a consumer biowearable, designed for consumers 18 years and older who are looking to improve their overall health and wellness.

The second device, Libre Rio, is designed for adults with Type 2 diabetes who do not use insulin and typically manage their diabetes through lifestyle modifications.