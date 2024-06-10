US FDA clears Abbott’s continuous glucose monitors for over-the-counter use

Abbott

US FDA clears Abbott’s continuous glucose monitors for over-the-counter use

June 10 (Reuters) – Abbott (ABT.N) said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its two continuous glucose monitoring systems for over-the-counter use.
 
One of the devices, known as Lingo, is a consumer biowearable, designed for consumers 18 years and older who are looking to improve their overall health and wellness.
 
The second device, Libre Rio, is designed for adults with Type 2 diabetes who do not use insulin and typically manage their diabetes through lifestyle modifications.
 

Abbott did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on pricing and availability.

 

/by
You might also like
New study: COVID-19 may cause or accelerate neurological diseases
Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk warns online offers of fake Ozempic, Wegovy are on the rise
WegovyAbout 3.6 mln Medicare beneficiaries could be eligible for Wegovy coverage, study shows
opioidsBraeburn’s long-acting Brixadi receives FDA clearance to treat opioid use disorder
Ozempic, Novo NordiskCorporate America weighs risks of the Ozempic effect
Ozempic, Novo NordiskDenmark to restrict Ozempic, other GLP-1 drugs, to treat type 2 diabetes
Medtronic and DaVita announce new kidney health technology company
WegovyNovo Nordisk hikes full-year forecast on GLP-1 drug sales
Moderna COVID/flu combo vaccine superior to separate shots in trialModernaPfizerPfizer’s Paxlovid ineffective against long COVID using 15-day regimen: st...
PharmaLive