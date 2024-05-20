US FDA clears Neuralink’s brain chip implant in second patient, WSJ reports

May 20 (Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator has allowed billionaire Elon Musk’s Neuralink to implant its brain chip in a second person after it proposed to fix a problem that occurred in its first patient, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
 
Earlier this month, Neuralink said tiny wires implanted in the brain of its first patient had pulled out of position. Reuters reported last week, citing sources, the company knew from animal testing that the wires might retract.
 

The company intends to fix the problem by embedding some of the device’s wires deeper into the brain, the WSJ report said citing a person familiar with the company and a document it had viewed.
 
Neuralink expects to implant its device in the second patient in June and a total of 10 people this year, the report said, adding that more than 1,000 quadriplegics had signed up for its patient registry.
 
The company also aims to submit applications to regulators in Canada and Britain in the next few months to begin similar trials, according to the report.
 
The FDA said it cannot discuss or disclose information related to any particular company’s human trial application or study related to it.
 
Neuralink did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 

Read the full article on Reuters.
 

/by
You might also like
Sander FlaumPutting the brakes on accelerated approval won’t improve healthcare
Eli LillyEli Lilly to supply additional doses of COVID antibody drug to U.S.
FDAUS FDA approves X4 Pharmaceuticals’ therapy for immunodeficiency disease
FDAU.S. FDA authorizes Novavax’s COVID vaccine as booster for adults
FDAU.S. FDA declines to approve expanded use of Acadia’s antipsychotic drug
adrenal glandsNeurocrine’s congenital adrenal hyperplasia candidate clears Phase III
financial trend chartBluebird pins hopes on Zynteglo uptake, FDA verdict amid cash constraints
Intercept PharmaceuticalsIntercept to resubmit NASH treatment application for FDA review
H4B Chelsea President Violet Aldaia shares goals as CHC’s new board chairViolet AldaiaClinical Equality, FCB Health New YorkNew campaign from The Trial for #ClinicalEquality – “Worth Less” – spotlights...
PharmaLive