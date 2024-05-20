US FDA clears Neuralink’s brain chip implant in second patient, WSJ reports

The company intends to fix the problem by embedding some of the device’s wires deeper into the brain, the WSJ report said citing a person familiar with the company and a document it had viewed.

Neuralink expects to implant its device in the second patient in June and a total of 10 people this year, the report said, adding that more than 1,000 quadriplegics had signed up for its patient registry.

The company also aims to submit applications to regulators in Canada and Britain in the next few months to begin similar trials, according to the report.

The FDA said it cannot discuss or disclose information related to any particular company’s human trial application or study related to it.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.