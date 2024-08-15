US FDA clears use of Cresilon’s gel to stop severe bleeding in seconds

US FDA clears use of Cresilon’s gel to stop severe bleeding in seconds

Aug 15 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared Cresilon’s gel to quickly control bleeding, the privately held company said on Thursday, potentially giving emergency medical technicians and combat medics a tool to prevent death from blood loss.

Unlike its previously approved product for small nicks and cuts, the new gel, Traumagel, can be used for life-threatening injuries, CEO and co-founder Joe Landolina told Reuters.