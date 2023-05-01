US FDA declines to approve Ascendis’ hormone disorder therapy

FDAReuters

US FDA declines to approve Ascendis’ hormone disorder therapy

May 1 (Reuters) – Ascendis Pharma A/S (A71.F) said on Monday the U.S. Food & Drug Administration had declined to approve the Danish drugmaker’s experimental therapy to treat adult patients with a hormone disorder called hypoparathyroidism, citing concerns linked to manufacturing control of the drug and device combination.

The company’s U.S.-listed shares surged 19% in premarket trade as the agency did not express concerns about the clinical data submitted and did not seek fresh pre-clinical or late-stage trials in a so-called complete response letter.

Ascendis said it would request a meeting with the FDA as soon as possible on the best path forward.

Shares have lost about 35% of their value through Friday’s close of $69.96 since the FDA early last month identified unspecified deficiencies in the company’s application for approval of the therapy, TransCon PTH.

In a note on Friday, TD Cowen analyst Yaron Werber raised concerns about the lack of clarity around the FDA decision following the Ascendis’ post-earnings conference late Thursday.

He said the stock would slump if the FDA sought another pre-clinical or clinical study as this would delay approval by 1.5-2 years. He expected the stock to advance if the delay was to the end of this year.

Werber has estimated peak sales of 827 million euros ($911 million) for the therapy in case of an approval this year, but anticipates it crossing 1 billion euros if the uptake is strong.

TransCon PTH is being developed as a once-daily therapy to replace the deficient or absent parathyroid hormone, a characteristic feature of the disease that affects over 200,000 people worldwide, according to the company’s website.

($1 = 0.9079 euros)

Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

 

/by
You might also like
AstraZeneca FDA Adcomm backs AstraZeneca's asthma drug for adults, but not children
Leaderboard Branding Adds to Expert Drug Safety Division With Influential Hire: Former FDA DMEPA Evaluator
Biogen FDA Adcomm backs accelerated approval of Biogen’s Tofersen in SOD1-ALS
Mifeprex U.S. abortion pill maker, doctor challenge state curbs in lawsuits
FDA U.S. FDA advisers recommend change to COVID vaccine composition for fall
Naloxone Opioid overdose reversal drug likely safe for OTC use, says FDA
Axsome's Phase III Results Show Significant Improvement in Depression
Perrigo logo U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May