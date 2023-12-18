US FDA declines to approve Checkpoint Therapeutics’ skin cancer therapy

FDA

US FDA declines to approve Checkpoint Therapeutics’ skin cancer therapy

Dec 18 (Reuters) – Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT.O) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental therapy to treat a type of advanced skin cancer, citing issues related to a third-party contract manufacturer.

Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru

Source: Reuters

