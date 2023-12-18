https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/ReutersFDAlogo5-23-2022.webp 740 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2023-12-18 07:12:572023-12-18 07:33:05US FDA declines to approve Checkpoint Therapeutics' skin cancer therapy
US FDA declines to approve Checkpoint Therapeutics’ skin cancer therapy
Dec 18 (Reuters) – Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT.O) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental therapy to treat a type of advanced skin cancer, citing issues related to a third-party contract manufacturer.
Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru
Source: Reuters