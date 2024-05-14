US FDA declines to approve expanded use of Dynavax’s hepatitis B vaccine

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ReutersFDA9-8-2022.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-14 09:15:302024-05-14 09:46:16US FDA declines to approve expanded use of Dynavax’s hepatitis B vaccine
May 14 (Reuters) – Dynavax Technologies (DVAX.O) said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve the expanded use of its hepatitis B vaccine in patients undergoing hemodialysis, citing insufficient safety and effectiveness data.
The FDA, in its so-called “complete response letter”, stated that the data was insufficient as a third-party clinical trial site operator had destroyed data source documents for about half of the subjects enrolled in the vaccine’s trial, according to the company.