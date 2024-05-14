US FDA declines to approve expanded use of Dynavax’s hepatitis B vaccine

FDA

US FDA declines to approve expanded use of Dynavax’s hepatitis B vaccine

May 14 (Reuters) – Dynavax Technologies (DVAX.O) said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve the expanded use of its hepatitis B vaccine in patients undergoing hemodialysis, citing insufficient safety and effectiveness data.
 
The FDA, in its so-called “complete response letter”, stated that the data was insufficient as a third-party clinical trial site operator had destroyed data source documents for about half of the subjects enrolled in the vaccine’s trial, according to the company.
 

Shares of the California-based company fell more than 7% in premarket trading.
 
Dynavax’s vaccine, Heplisav-B, was first approved by the FDA in 2017, having been rejected twice before in 2013 and 2016 over unresolved safety concerns.

 
 

/by
You might also like
AbbVieServier’s Tibsovo gets FDA approval as first targeted therapy for MDS
AstraZenecaAstraZeneca’s Tagrisso-chemo combo given priority review in US
LillyLilly’s donanemab hit with surprise delay, set to face FDA Adcomm
U.S. FTC launches inquiry into infant formula crisis
Novartis, CaliforniaNovartis wins first FDA approval for oral monotherapy for rare blood disorder
EvommuneEvommune’s human tissue-based approach enables discovery and development of safer, innovative chronic inflammation therapies
FDAReutersFDA proposes to ban certain shock devices for the second time
AbbVieUS FDA declines to approve AbbVie’s Parkinson’s disease therapy
Cytokinetics’ Phase III data sets up cardiomyopathy challenge to BMSUltrasound machineBayerBayer cuts 1,500 jobs and lowers 2024 earnings guidance as Q1 sales dip
PharmaLive