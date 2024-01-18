https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/ReutersFDA10-12-2022.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-01-18 06:38:522024-01-18 09:59:22US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical’s migraine drug
US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical’s migraine drug
US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical’s migraine drug
Jan 18 (Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator has declined to approve Japan-based Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories’ (2395.T), opens new tab treatment for acute migraine late on Wednesday, citing manufacturing concerns.
Japan-listed stock of Shin Nippon (SNBL), which acquired the drug through its purchase of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in April last year, was down 12.2% at 1,721 yen ($11.64) at Thursday’s close. SNBL said the complete response letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not indicate any concerns related to the data nor was there any request for additional information. The drug had failed to help patients get rid of their migraine and did not meet other key goals when compared with a placebo in a late-stage study in November 2022. However, SNBL had been hopeful of approval based on a separate late-stage study that showed the drug provided pain relief within two hours of treatment in more than a third of the cases.
The FDA’s decision further pushes the timeline for Shin Nippon to enter a crowded U.S. market for migraine drugs that include treatments from Pfizer (PFE.N), Abbvie (ABBV.N), and Eli Lilly (LLY.N), among others.