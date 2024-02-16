US FDA grants accelerated approval for Iovance’s skin cancer cell therapy

Feb 16 (Reuters) – Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA.O) said on Friday the U.S. health regulator has granted an accelerated approval for its cell therapy for adult patients with advanced melanoma, the first such treatment to be approved for the deadliest form of skin cancer.

The agency’s greenlight for the first cell therapy targeting a solid tumor allows use in patients who have been previously treated with other therapies, but their cancer has spread to other parts of the body, and cannot be removed with surgery.