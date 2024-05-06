US FDA panel to discuss first psychedelic-assisted PTSD treatment next month

FDA

US FDA panel to discuss first psychedelic-assisted PTSD treatment next month

May 6 (Reuters) – The U.S. FDA’s panel of independent advisers will on June 4 deliberate whether they should recommend approval for the first MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder, Lykos Therapeutics said on Monday.
 
This would be the first FDA panel of outside experts to review a potential new PTSD treatment in 25 years.
 
PTSD is a disorder caused by very stressful events and can significantly disrupt patients’ lives.
 

Decades of studies has shown that psychoactive ingredients, whether derived from cannabis, LSD or magic mushrooms, have long captivated mental health researchers in their quest for treatments.
 
In support of its application, Lykos Therapeutics, formerly known as Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), studied the party drug MDMA, more commonly called ecstacy or molly, in two late-stage studies.
 
The drug is intended to be used in combination with psychological intervention, which includes psychotherapy, or talk therapy, and other supportive services provided by a qualified healthcare provider.
 
No psychedelic-based therapy has been approved yet in the U.S., but MAPS and companies such as Compass Pathways (CMPS.O) are testing such drugs to find cures for a range of mental health disorders.

 
 

/by
You might also like
FDAFDA draft guidance supports accelerated approval for oncology clinical trials
Mushrooms, psychedelicsAs psychedelic therapies advance, regulators must weigh results against safety
AstraZenecaU.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso-chemo combo
FDAFDA approves AstraZeneca’s drug to prevent RSV in babies and toddlers
FDAReutersUS FDA allows import of syphilis drug to address shortages
RegeneronGetty ImagesRegeneron and Sanofi carve out bigger slice of NSCLC market with new approval
MerckMerck’s blockbuster diabetes drug found contaminated with potential carcinogen
FDAFDA braces for looming boom in cell and gene therapy submissions
Shah Capital urges Novavax shareholders to vote against three directorsAPAC leads in asthma clinical trials between 2019-2023
PharmaLive