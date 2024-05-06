US FDA panel to discuss first psychedelic-assisted PTSD treatment next month

May 6 (Reuters) – The U.S. FDA’s panel of independent advisers will on June 4 deliberate whether they should recommend approval for the first MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder, Lykos Therapeutics said on Monday.

This would be the first FDA panel of outside experts to review a potential new PTSD treatment in 25 years.

PTSD is a disorder caused by very stressful events and can significantly disrupt patients’ lives.