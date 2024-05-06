https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/FDA-Ad-Com-Comes-Down-Hard-on-Avenues-IV-Tramadol-BioSpace-2-16-22.jpeg 350 625 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-06 16:51:102024-05-07 08:54:19US FDA panel to discuss first psychedelic-assisted PTSD treatment next month
US FDA panel to discuss first psychedelic-assisted PTSD treatment next month
May 6 (Reuters) – The U.S. FDA’s panel of independent advisers will on June 4 deliberate whether they should recommend approval for the first MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder, Lykos Therapeutics said on Monday.
This would be the first FDA panel of outside experts to review a potential new PTSD treatment in 25 years.
PTSD is a disorder caused by very stressful events and can significantly disrupt patients’ lives.